NAVIGATION / SNSM: reminder of essential rules this Saturday in Marigot | FAXINFO

Following on from the awareness campaign conducted on December 6th, the volunteers of the local station of the National Sea Rescue Society (SNSM) are renewing their prevention efforts.

The objective: remind boaters of the basic safety rules on board and encourage a direct, concrete and educational dialogue with sea users. The operation will take place this Saturday February 21, from 11 p.m. to 13 p.m.with the arrival of the three volunteers at 10:30 a.m. at the Fort Louis marina. The operation will take place in Marigot Bay and will be aimed at boaters flying the French flag. The volunteers involved have undergone specific training to guarantee the quality and accuracy of the advice provided. information flyer will be distributed locally to promote best practices and contribute to safer navigation in the territory’s waters.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-snsm-rappel-des-regles-essentielles-ce-samedi-a-marigot/