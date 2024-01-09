NAVIGATION: The 3-masted sail training ship Artemis in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

A member ship of the non-profit Caribbean Sail Training association arrived in the Caribbean for the first time on Saturday January 6. The sailboat has since been housed at the port of Marigot in the bay and will head into the Galisbay jetty for refueling and supplies.

However, sailing lovers will have to admire the majestic sailboat from afar. Due to time constraints, it is unfortunately not possible for the association to organize a day visit to the Artemis. Its history begins in 1926, when the Artemis was built in Norway for whaling. It later became a cargo ship and sailed between the distant continents of Asia and South America. The Frisian shipping company Tallship Company acquired the Artemis at the end of the last century and transformed it into a magnificent sailing ship. The characteristic square masts give the ship its unmistakable appearance. Whether on the high seas en route to a historic port city or during one of the many maritime events, the view from this three-masted ship is simply breathtaking, the main mast reaching 31 meters. With a sail area of ​​1050m2, the Artemis exudes strength and authenticity while offering a high level of comfort and luxury on board. With space for up to 120 people for day trips and cabins for up to 36 people for overnight stays, the Artemis offers a wide range of options for guests. It has a passionate sailing crew, modern navigation equipment and comprehensive safety equipment that meets international maritime standards. This magnificent ship is not only a symbol of tradition and elegance, but also a gateway to unforgettable adventures on the high seas. The Artemis is owned by Jan Bruinsma and his company Dutch TallShip, but the ship is now chartered for the season by Masterskip, the same organization that also manages the Wylde Swan and Noorderlight, which are other Caribbean Sail Training member vessels. Masterskip organizes educational trips for young people, each lasting around six weeks on board the ships. Artemis will make 4 trips this season, compared to 5 next year. The ship, 59 meters long and 7 meters wide, which crossed the Atlantic from Europe to Paramaribo Suriname, is now in Saint Martin and will sail to Curaçao, the San Blas Islands near Panama, to Jamaica, Cuba and from there via the Azores to Harlingen Holland. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-voilier-ecole-a-3-mats-artemis-a-saint-martin/