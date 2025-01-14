NAVIGATION: The Christian Radich, a legendary three-masted ship returns to Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

After six years of absence, the majestic Norwegian three-masted ship Christian Radich returns to Saint-Martin for an exceptional stopover. The Caribbean Sail Training association is organizing an “Open Ship” day this Sunday, January 19 at the port of Galisbay in Marigot.

Built in 1937, the Christian Radich is an impressive 73-metre-long vessel with 1 m² of sail area and a mast reaching 360 metres. Designed for maritime training, it can accommodate up to 37 trainees supervised by a crew of 80 to 15 professionals. This three-masted ship, which has spanned generations, continues to train and inspire sailors around the world.

Female Captain

This stopover also marks a historic milestone: the Christian Radich is now commanded by Captain Oddrun Irene Bø, the first Norwegian woman to steer a tall ship.

Passionate about the sea since childhood, Oddrun has risen through the ranks of the maritime world to become an inspiring figure of female leadership in a field that is still largely dominated by men. She hopes to encourage young people, both girls and boys, to embrace maritime careers and overcome stereotypes. The Christian Radich is currently en route from the Canary Islands and will continue its transatlantic crossing after St. Maarten, heading to Bermuda, before returning to Norway. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to visit this giant of the seas. Admission is free and shuttles are provided to access the site. Meet at the Galisbay Commercial Port on Sunday, January 19, from 10am to 16pm. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-christian-radich-un-trois-mats-legendaire-de-retour-a-saint-martin/