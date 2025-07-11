NAVIGATION: The Dumont d’Urville opens its decks to the public | FAXINFO

To mark the national holiday, the overseas support and assistance vessel Dumont d'Urville, a ship of the French Armed Forces in the Antilles, will dock at the port of Galisbay for two days of public viewing. The public will be able to discover this military vessel during self-guided tours on Sunday, July 13, from 14 p.m. to 18 p.m., and on Monday, July 14, from 9 a.m. to 14 p.m.

With its crew of 24 sailors, the Dumont d'Urville carries out a variety of missions: maritime surveillance, humanitarian assistance, logistics transport, and the fight against illicit trafficking. Commissioned in 2020, it can carry more than 60 people, 6 containers, and liquid cargo, giving it considerable autonomy at sea. It is notably equipped with a commando boat (ECUME), used in interception operations.

Visitors are encouraged to bring water and sunscreen, as they will be waiting on the dock. Access to the ship is not available to people with reduced mobility, and strollers must be left on the dock. The onboard gift shop will be open for the purchase of souvenirs, with cash or check.

A rare opportunity to board a military vessel and discover what goes on behind the scenes at the French Navy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-dumont-durville-ouvre-ses-ponts-au-public/