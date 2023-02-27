NAVIGATION: The mega-sailer Black Pearl present in the waters of Simpson Bay | FAXINFO

This magnificent luxury yacht consisting of three masts called Oceanco Y712 during the design phase and third largest sailing ship in the world can be admired in Simpson Bay.

Designed by the Dutch builder Oceanco, launched in 2016 and delivered in 2018, the Black Pearl has three DynaRig masts which owe its origin to the research carried out by Wilhelm Prölß in the 1960s. The vessel supporting a sail area of ​​2.900m2 has three masts self-contained rotaries with rigid yards and acts as a square rig. The fifteen square sails are placed in such a way as to leave no gaps in the sail plan of each mast, which allows them to function as a single aerodynamic plan. Sails furled and stored in the mast can be deployed in six minutes, by rotating the masts to adjust them. As there is no rigging, the masts swivel without restriction, making Black Pearl a capable clipper into the wind. Inspired by the largest luxury private sailing yacht in the world, the 88m Maltese Falcon, the creation of the Black Pearl, then known as "Project Solar", began on July 7, 2010, when Ken Freivokh was appointed to manage the style and design of the project. Building on its involvement on the Maltese Falcon, Freivokh worked with Dykstra Naval Architects to evolve the DynaRig system and improve performance through modifications to mast shape and installation. After a call for tenders started in June 2011 concerning seven shipyards in the world for a design at 100 meters, it was the Dutch builders Oceanco who were selected to build the mega-yacht at their Rotterdam shipyard in the Netherlands. with a budget of 169 million euros committed by its owner at the time, the Russian oligarch and visionary Oleg Burlakov. With a length of 106,7m and a mast height of 67m, the Black Pearl has a capacity of 38 people with crew and her home port is in George Town. The ship's hull is made of steel, the superstructure of aluminum and the masts of carbon fiber. The Black Pearl is equipped with regeneration technology (only 20 liters of fuel) allowing it to use the speed of the ship under sail to generate electricity with a variable pitch propeller. The yacht also has heat-harvesting technologies and large-scale storage batteries to capture the energy generated. For lovers of navigation, this marvel is now to be admired in Simpson Bay. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-mega-voilier-black-pearl-present-dans-la-baie-de-simpson-bay/