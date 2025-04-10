NAVIGATION: The STAD AMSTERDAM sailboat will welcome young people and the public for an exceptional day in Galisbay | FAXINFO

On Sunday, April 13, the sailboat STAD AMSTERDAM will stop in Saint-Martin for a special day organized in collaboration with the association Caribbean Sail Training (CST). The event will include a private browsing morning and educational with young people and members of the CST, followed by an afternoon of open days for the general public from 14h to 17h.

The STAD AMSTERDAM, a modern replica of the clippers from the 76th century, measures 31 meters and sports 2.200 sails covering an area of ​​XNUMX square meters. This prestigious ship, sailing under the Dutch flag, was designed to offer young people a immersive browsing experience, helping them develop essential skills and build their confidence.

Caribbean Sail Training, a non-profit organization founded in 2004, supports maritime education for young people of all backgrounds. By organizing events like this maritime day, the organization offers participants the opportunity to enjoy enriching experiences at sea. Since its inception, CST has enabled numerous young Caribbean people to sail aboard tall ships and acquire expertise.

After its stopover in Saint-Martin, the STAD AMSTERDAM will continue its world tour to New York and London, finally returning to Amsterdam in August 2025, as the flagship for the city's 750th anniversary celebration. _Vx

Info: www.CaribbeanSailTraining.com – www.stadamsterdam.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-voilier-stad-amsterdam-accueillera-les-jeunes-et-le-public-lors-dune-journee-exceptionnelle-a-galisbay/