NAVIGATION: The Stad Amsterdam stops over in Saint-Martin and attracts more than 500 visitors | FAXINFO

Last Sunday, the port of Galisbay was transformed into an exceptional maritime theatre on the occasion of the stopover of the Amsterdam city, majestic three-master from another time, although it was built from 1997 to 2000. Event organized with a masterful hand by the association Caribbean Sail Training (CST).

Ce clip modern, faithful replica of 19th century sailing ships, attracted attention upon its arrival, imposing with its 76 meters long, its black steel hull and its 32 sails ready to split the seas. After a sea ​​trip in the Anguilla Channel with several members of the association and hand-picked guests, the Stad Amsterdam returned to the quayside for the open days which attracted no less than 560 curious. For the public, the experience was rare: to climb aboard a racing sailboat designed for speed, which averages 15 knots and crisscrosses the oceans as part of a circumnavigation started last August from Amsterdam. Designed for high-end cruising as well as training, Amsterdam city boasts 14 cabins and welcomes on board an experienced crew, supervised by Captain Andy Manser. But behind the prestige of the ship there is also a transmission projectCaribbean Sail Training works to offer young Caribbean people, from the age of 16, the opportunity to embark on sailing training courses aboard these types of vessels. This initiative was made possible thanks to the help of sponsors, which this day also aimed to further mobilize. Because for every young person who comes aboard, it's a future that sets sail. _Vx

Info: https://www.caribbeansailtraining.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/navigation-le-stad-amsterdam-en-escale-a-saint-martin-seduit-plus-de-500-visiteurs/