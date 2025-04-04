New monetary era: make way for the Caribbean florin | FAXINFO

Since March 31, the Caribbean florin, Caribbean Guilder (XCG), became the official currency of Curaçao and Sint Maarten, replacing the Netherlands Antillean guilder (NAf).

This transition, which will take place over three months, will allow the Sint Maarten Tax Administration to gradually update its systems and documents to incorporate this new currency designation (CG). The Caribbean guilder will become the sole legal tender in both constituent countries as of June 30, 2025.

This change does not alter the value of the currency, since 1 NAf is always equivalent to 1 Cg. Similarly, existing payments, declarations and assessments remain unchanged. Where the NAf still appears on certain documents, it should simply be read and used as Cg.

This development marks a new stage for the region's economy, with a desire to modernize and harmonize the monetary system of Curaçao and Sint Maarten.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nouvelle-ere-monetaire-place-au-florin-caribeen/