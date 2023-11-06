New opening: Malongo Garden, your new café space in Marigot! | FAXINFO

For all coffee and tea lovers, the new Malongo Garden showroom opens its doors to you in Marigot from November 13!

Moka from Ethiopia, Laos, Brazil, Grande Réserve, come and try all these pure origin coffees that you can blend with the milk of your choice as well as our excellent syrups from Routin to complete the pleasure!

You can enjoy our new place inside in a Co-Working atmosphere or on our outdoor tables! This new space which will also serve as a boutique will offer you an assortment of products such as Artonic tonics, Malongo infusions or the very famous Haitian rum, Barbancourt rum.

Barista Workshops from November 6 to 15

Malongo distributed by Kaloa welcomes from November 6 to 15, the double French Latté Art barista (coffee drawing) Mr Rudy DUPUIS to train professionals as well as individuals in this very trendy practice! We therefore offer future coffee experts the opportunity to participate in these workshops by registering via our social networks or on 0690 44 38 45 with the program: The origin of coffee, its extraction, as well as the practice of latte art! Several slots are available from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. or from 15:30 p.m. to 17:30 p.m., so don't hesitate to register!

At the end of this training, a certificate will be sent to you as proof of participation, it is a real added value for all restaurateurs or even individuals.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/new-opening-malongo-garden-votre-nouvel-espace-cafe-a-marigot/