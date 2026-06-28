New qualification opportunity emerges after cancellation of Dutch U18 and U20 championships | The Peoples Tribune

UTRECHT, Netherlands–Following the cancellation of the Dutch National Championships U18 and U20 due to extreme heat conditions, the Sint Maarten National Athletic Federation (SNAF) has confirmed that an alternative competitive event,“Take You to the Limit,”will be held on Monday, June 29, 2026, at the same venue in Utrecht to give athletes a fair and regulated opportunity to pursue international qualification standards.

The original championships were cancelled after a decision by the Dutch Athletics Federation and the Organizing Committee. SNAF said it fully respects and supports the decision, emphasizing that athlete safety must remain the highest priority in all competitions.

The alternative event has been arranged for athletes who traveled from St. Maarten, Curaçao and Bonaire, as well as athletes from the Netherlands who are still seeking qualification standards for international competitions, including the World Athletics U20 Championships and the European U18 Championships.

The competition will take place at the same venue in Utrecht that was originally scheduled to host the Dutch National Championships. This will allow athletes to compete under familiar and properly prepared conditions.

According to SNAF, the event is being organized to ensure that athletes still have a safe, fair and regulated opportunity to achieve qualifying performances during the 2026 season.

SNAF stressed that“Take You to the Limit”is not the official Dutch National Championships, known as NK Atletiek. As a result, no national championship titles or medals will be awarded.

The event will serve solely as a qualification opportunity for international championships. Performances will be eligible for consideration under World Athletics and federation qualification rules, provided the required standards are met.

SNAF said it recognizes the dedication, discipline and sacrifices made by athletes, coaches and families throughout the preparation period. The Federation said it remains committed to ensuring athletes are given every possible opportunity to compete at the highest level under safe conditions.

Among the athletes representing St. Maarten at the alternative competition are Nahjah Wyatte, who will compete in the 400m and 800m events, and Carlos Brison, who will compete in the 800m as he continues his pursuit of qualification for international championships.

Further details regarding the schedule, logistics and event procedures will be communicated once finalized.

SNAF thanked all participating federations, coaches and athletes for their understanding and cooperation and wished all athletes success in their continued preparation and performances.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/new-qualification-opportunity-emerges-after-cancellation-of-dutch-u18-and-u20-championships