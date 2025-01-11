New shooting: one dead and two injured in Grand-Case | FAXINFO

Last night, around midnight, gunshots rang out in the village of Grand-Case, on the RN7.

The toll was heavy: one man was shot dead and two other people were injured.

The public prosecutor, Xavier Sicot, confirmed this information.

An investigation has been opened into murder and attempted murder.

The research section has been notified and is working actively to clarify the circumstances of this shooting.

At this stage, no further information has been released about the victims or the reasons for this act.

Investigations are continuing to determine the facts and identify those responsible.

This new episode of dramatic violence has raised serious concern among the local population. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nouvelle-fusillade-un-mort-et-deux-blesses-a-grand-case/