New: The Christmas magazine by Faxinfo is out | FAXINFO

It was expected, it is finally here! The Faxinfo team is delighted to announce the release of its special Christmas and holiday magazine 2024, now available everywhere on the island.

Faxinfo, Saint-Martin's daily newspaper for almost 32 years, is proud to present the 5th edition of its special Christmas and holiday magazine 2024. Available now, this festive 56-page issue will accompany you throughout the month of December to celebrate the holidays on our magnificent Friendly Island.

This year we focused on:

Gastronomy: Explore tasty recipes to enhance your meals, and discover or rediscover exceptional tables that make Saint-Martin the capital of gastronomy in the Caribbean.

Christmas shopping: Our dedicated pages will guide you to the best gift ideas and the must-see shops to spoil your loved ones.

The festive spirit: Christmas markets, getaways to neighboring islands, the best spots to party, and many other inspirations to fully experience the magic of the holidays.

This magazine is an ode to everything that makes our island so unique: its culinary richness, its quality shops, and its festive atmosphere. We warmly thank our team and our advertisers, who made this issue possible.

Find it today in all our distribution points on the island and in our premises in Bellevue. Dive into its pages and let yourself be guided for gourmet, bright and happy holidays.

The entire Faxinfo team wishes you happy holidays!

**********************************************************************************

Main distribution points for Faxinfo Christmas Magazine:

SAINT-MARTIN

Assistance 97, Anton ODEALIM Insurance, Bistro de la Mer, Bakery l'Express, Bred, Buzz, Cadisco, Cadismarket, Cariburo, CCISM, Cepac, Chez Maguy, Conforama, Coco Beach, Crédit Mutuel, Dauphin Telecom, Delices du Palais, Gitem, Go Sport, Grand St-Martin, Grand Maison, Henoch's Place, Home'N Tools, Lainez Bakery, La Samanna, LCL, The Taste of Wine, The Mill, The Galets, Bookstore of the Islands, Lottery Farm, House of Bedding, Mother House, Mc Donald's, Martino Bakery, Monoprix, Nagico, Nawak Import, Nectar, One by K, Ours Private Chef, La Petite Cour, Petit Casino, Pro & Cie, Rancho del Sol, Samarpaint, Sébastien Quillere, Smec, Soremar, Tobacco La Civette, Tackling Insurance, Taïtu Resto, La Villa Hibiscus, West Indies Mall.

ST.MAARTEN

Ace, Baguetelle, BSS Philipsburg, Buccaneer, Cafe Atlantico, Carrefour, Casino Royale, Island Spirits, Juliana Airport, La Chingona, La Folie Maho, La Sucrière, Le Petit Paris by l'Express (Juliana Airport), Prime, Rendez-vous Lounge, Réveil Matin, Sandbar, Soggy Dollar, Sunset, SXM Cigars Maho, The Cottage Saba, Top Carrot, WIB, Winair.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/nouveau-le-magazine-de-noel-by-faxinfo-est-sorti/