NEW YEAR’S GREETINGS 2026: Louis Mussington calls for unity and solidarity | FAXINFO

On the occasion of January 1, 2026, the president of the Collectivity of Saint-MartinLouis Mussington, a addressed his wishes to the population via a video published on social media. A message imbued with closeness, responsibility and a forward-looking perspective.



“On this January 1st, 2026, I want to address you to extend my warmest wishes for the New Year.” From the very first seconds, the president spoke directly to the people of Saint-Martin, praising a community “made up of women, men, and families who work, raise their children, support one another, and keep this territory alive every day.” For Louis Mussington, This community constitutes “the most precious collective asset”.

In a global context marked by “uncertainties, tensions and sometimes withdrawal”, the president recalls the central role of public action : to protect, support, and offer opportunities. He emphasizes the need to support families facing daily challenges, to help the most vulnerable, and to never give up on the idea that political action can “tangibly improve the lives of citizens”.

Looking back on his term which began in 2022, Louis Mussington states that his The commitment is “total and constant”.Guided by a commitment to social justice, solidarity, and local engagement, he reiterates the priorities of the local authority: education, housing, youth, social cohesion, and the sustainable development of the region. “This new year continues the momentum we initiated four years ago,” he emphasizes, calling for unity. to build “a fairer and more united future”. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/voeux-2026-louis-mussington-appelle-a-lunite-et-a-la-solidarite/