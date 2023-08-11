New York told in photos in Marigot | FAXINFO

The Photo Caraïbes store located at Les Amandiers in Marigot usually invites professional or amateur photographers to exhibit in its premises. The Ti Expo this time concerns five photographers offering visitors their vision of the Big Apple.

Soberly titled "New York New York" which is reminiscent of Frank Sinatra's legendary song, the exhibition which began on July 24 gives pride of place to the works of five local photographers in the persons of Raphael Novella, Thomas Proust, Cameron Hyman, Laurent Bayly and Christian Mansana, manager of the Photo Caraïbes store which houses the Ti Expo in Marigot and whose entrance is located in the Alley of the Amandiers leading to the seafront. Charged with a strong artistic dimension, the photographs of New York, in color or in black and white, are to be discovered and admired until September 15th according to the opening hours of the shop (see info). Here is a nice nod to the city that never sleeps, which is only a four-hour flight from our territory. _Vx

Info – Opening hours of Photo Caraïbes:

Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 14:30 p.m. to 17:30 p.m.

Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

