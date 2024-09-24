NEWS: A policeman on a scooter hit by a drunk driver | FAXINFO

A new traffic accident involving a car and a scooter occurred last weekend on the Hope Estate bend, near the Buzz store.

A major rescue operation was deployed following the accident that occurred on Saturday around 18pm at the Hope Estate roundabout. A two-wheeler driver who was travelling in his lane was violently hit by a vehicle. Suffering from a broken leg, the victim, an off-duty police officer, was taken to Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. As for the perpetrator of the accident, his blood alcohol test was positive. He will have to answer for his actions in court. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-gendarme-en-scooter-percute-par-un-automobiliste-en-etat-debriete/