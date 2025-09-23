NEWS: A robbery stopped abruptly by the police | FAXINFO

In three weeks, the military of the Saint-Martin gendarmerie have signed two exemplary nets. After the arrest of the three perpetrators of an armed robbery in a currency exchange office in Quartier d'Orléans at the beginning of September, they seized, on Tuesday, September 16, a robber caught in the act in a grocery store.

It was around 19:30 p.m. when the police spotted a SUV White, reported stolen and suspected of being involved in several recent cases on both sides of the border. As they approach, they distinguish a gloved man, face hidden, handgun in hand, entering a local convenience store. As the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, the police immediately entered the store and caught the individual robbing the cashier.

Under threat of their weapons and after warnings, the suspect surrendered without resistance.. On him, a 9mm caliber handgun, chambered, is seized. Originally from Sint Maarten, the man is taken into custody before being presented in immediate appearance on September 18 before the Saint-Martin judicial court. The verdict was announced: five years in prison, with a warrant for arrest.

Under the direction of Basse-Terre parquet floor, the judicial response remains firm in the face of this type of delinquencyFor the police, this double success illustrates their constant vigilance : “The population of Saint-Martin, and especially the traders, can count day and night on the constant involvement of the island’s gendarmes.” _Vx

