NEWS: A young man seriously injured by gunshot yesterday morning in Concordia | FAXINFO

For reasons still unknown, an individual in possession of a firearm shot a young man several times yesterday morning in Concordia, seriously injuring him.

The incident took place yesterday, Thursday, September 26, mid-morning, around 10 a.m., near the Résidence de la Sucrerie, in Concordia. According to our information, a disagreement between the two men could be at the origin of the tragedy that nearly cost the life of the victim, aged about twenty. Indeed, the latter received several bullets in the body, requiring urgent surgery.

For its part, the gendarmerie quickly went to the scene to collect the first testimonies that could advance the investigation and, above all, identify the person who fired the shots. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-jeune-homme-grievement-blesse-par-balle-hier-matin-a-concordia/