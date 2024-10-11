NEWS / Act of vandalism: many Mullet Bay residents without electricity | FAXINFO

On Wednesday 9 October, the NV GEBE transformer station, located in the Mullet Bay towers, encountered technical problems caused by a senseless act of vandalism.

This incomprehensible act resulted in power outages, disrupting service for many customers in the surrounding area.

NV GEBE reminds the public that it is strictly forbidden to tamper with electrical equipment. Such acts are extremely dangerous (danger of life) and may give rise to criminal prosecution. This incident has been reported to the local authorities. An investigation has been opened. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-acte-de-vandalisme-de-nombreux-habitants-de-mullet-bay-prives-delectricite/