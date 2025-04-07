NEWS: American kitesurfer seriously injured at BO | FAXINFO

Last Thursday, around 10:30 a.m., a serious kitesurfing accident occurred on Orient Bay beach.

The victim, a man in his forties, an American national working on the island, reportedly lost control of his wing in adverse weather conditions characterized by strong gusts of wind. He was violently thrown against a car before crashing to the ground, sustaining serious injuries, including to his pelvis.

Treated as an emergency, he was transported to the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital before being evacuated to Guadeloupe to receive appropriate care for his condition. According to initial information provided by COMGEND Commander Hugues Loyez and Fire Chief Captain Anthony Arnould, his life is not in danger at this stage. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-kitesurfeur-americain-grievement-blesse-a-la-bo/