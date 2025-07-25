NEWS: Armed robbery on Front Street: police appeal for witnesses | FAXINFO

A jeweler on Front Street, Philipsburg, was the target of a armed robbery this Friday, July 25th around 10 a.m. According to initial information, two men dressed in white entered the store before fleeing on a motorbike towards Sucker Garden.

Alerted by several calls, the services of the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) immediately dispatched patrols, investigators and forensic technicians on the scene. Despite the speed of the intervention, the criminals had already left the area. No injuries has not been reported, but emotions remain high among traders in this busy tourist area.

An investigation has been opened and searches are continuing to identify and find the suspects. Police are asking for help from the public. Anyone with information, testimonies or videos likely to enlighten investigators is invited to contact the KPSM at +1 (721) 542-2222 or via the anonymous line 9300.

The authorities also recommend that traders, particularly in the jewelry sector, strengthen their security measures and to check their surveillance systems in order to prevent this type of aggression. The police assure that everything will be done to find the perpetrators why new robbery.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-braquage-a-main-armee-sur-front-street-la-police-lance-un-appel-a-temoins/