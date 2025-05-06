NEWS: Couple attacked with firearm at home | FAXINFO

On the night of Sunday to yesterday, a couple in their fifties were violently attacked with a firearm at their home, located in one of the first dwellings below Pic Paradis.

Shortly after 4 a.m., the Saint-Martin fire department responded with two emergency ambulances and a command vehicle. A total of seven personnel were involved in the operation.

Upon arrival, emergency services discovered the husband seriously injured, shot in the thigh and abdomen. He was immediately classified as an emergency. His wife, also injured, had a jaw wound requiring stitches. She was treated as a relative emergency. Both victims were evacuated in a medical convoy to the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The exact circumstances of the attack remain unclear. An investigation has been opened to shed light on this attack. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-couple-agresse-par-arme-a-feu-a-son-domicile/