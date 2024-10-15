NEWS: Couple on motorbike die after hitting electric meter | FAXINFO

A terrible road accident occurred on Saturday, October 12th around 5am, leaving two people dead.

For reasons that are still unknown, the rider of a high-powered motorcycle lost control of his machine and crashed violently into a GEBE meter on AT Illidge Road. The driver and the passenger, his wife, unfortunately did not survive their serious injuries. When police arrived at the scene, which was close to a large, well-known supermarket, they found the two victims lying dead on the side of the road, with the motorcycle next to the bodies. Ambulance personnel informed officers that both victims had died from the injuries sustained in the accident. Traffic officers were on the scene to investigate the incident. The tragic accident sent shockwaves through the community. The victim, who had just returned from the Netherlands, held a senior position in the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries. He and his wife were anything but bikers. How sad. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-couple-a-moto-decede-apres-avoir-percute-un-compteur-electrique/