NEWS / Fatal accident in Savane: a two-wheeler driver loses his life | FAXINFO

A tragic traffic accident occurred shortly before midnight on the night of Saturday, May 31st to Sunday, June 1st on the RN7, near the construction site of the future 900 secondary school in La Savane. Emergency services were alerted to a collision between a light vehicle and a motorized two-wheeler.

Upon arrival, the Saint-Martin firefighters, coordinated by fire station chief Anthony Arnould, discovered three victims involved in the collision. The scooter driver, a 47-year-old man, was seriously injured and received emergency medical care. Despite the rapid response of emergency services and his evacuation to the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital, he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

The two occupants of the car, who were driving onto the RN7 before the collision, were also injured. They were taken to hospital in a relatively emergency situation, but their lives are not in danger. The young driver of the vehicle involved has since been questioned by police in police custody.

While several possibilities are being considered, including poor visibility or carelessness, an investigation into involuntary manslaughter is underway to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy, which has sparked strong emotion among the population, shocked by the brutality of the events. Faxinfo shares the grief of the family of the victim, a well-known and appreciated restaurateur, and offers its sincere condolences to him and his loved ones. _Vx

Tribute and support : the community is mobilizing

An online fundraiser has been opened to help the victim's family.This gesture of solidarity aims to ease the burden resulting from this tragedy and to show support for a grieving community. Many people affected by this tragedy have already contributed. The chosen platform allows everyone to participate easily, according to their means. A discreet but valuable way to pay tribute and support loved ones during this ordeal: https://urls.fr/l4jSpj

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-accident-mortel-a-la-savane-un-conducteur-de-deux-roues-perd-la-vie/