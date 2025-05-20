NEWS: Femicide in the Orléans district | FAXINFO

A tragedy occurred late Saturday morning in the Quartier d'Orléans. A woman in her forties was found dead in a man's home in violent circumstances that immediately mobilized the police.

A man also in his forties was arrested shortly after the incident, a man whose connection to the victim appears to be established. At this stage, the authorities are remaining cautious: "An investigation has been opened for aggravated homicide," the public prosecutor said, without providing further details.

The website féminicides.fr paid tribute to the victim. Born in Jamaica, this mother of a young boy had lived for several years in the Dutch part of St. Peters. According to witnesses, the child was not present at the time of the tragedy. This tragic incident, the 91st femicide since January 1, 2025, in France, shocked the population.

As investigators continue their investigations, relatives and friends alike are expressing their grief and calling for a lasting memory of this woman, whose life was brutally cut short. This tragedy serves as a reminder of the urgent need to continue the fight against domestic violence and to support all victims before it is too late. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-feminicide-a-quartier-dorleans/