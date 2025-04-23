NEWS / Fire at the Marina Port La Royale in Marigot: three businesses affected, no casualties | FAXINFO

A fire broke out last Saturday around 15 p.m. at the Marina Port La Royale, in the center of Marigot. The fire, reported by numerous calls to 18, was spreading across a estimated surface area of ​​500m² when the firefighters arrived, also threatening a neighboring residential building.

Thanks to the rapid intervention of eleven firefighters, three hoses were deployed to limit the spread of the flames. Teams from the gendarmerie and EDF were also present on site, while a security perimeter and detour have been put in place. Three companies were impactedincluding two businesses, the Bubble Shop diving company and the Main à la pâte restaurant, completely destroyedNo injuries were reported. The operation ended at 20:23 p.m. the same day.

According to several witnesses, the fire could be linked to the presence of people in very precarious situations, identified as crack users, who regularly occupied the areas around the marina. Several complaints had been filed on this subject. investigation is ongoing to determine the precise causes of the disaster. The president of the Marigot traders' association, Yann Le Cam, has once again alerted to the advanced state of degradation of the marina, already reported several times to the Community. _Vx

Solidarity concert tonight in Marigot: Marina Port La Royale stands together

This Wednesday, April 23rd, starting at 19 p.m., a benefit concert is being held at the L'Alizé restaurant at the Marina Port La Royale. At the initiative of Marigot's merchants and restaurateurs, this musical evening, led by singer William Jones, aims to bring the population together around a powerful message: despite the hardships, life goes on in Marigot. The goal is to support the professionals affected by last Saturday's fire and to remind everyone that Marigot remains a place of life, encounters, and initiatives.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-incendie-a-la-marina-port-la-royale-de-marigot-trois-commerces-touches-aucune-victime/