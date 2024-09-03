NEWS: Fire under control at Oyster Pond | FAXINFO

At 11:30 a.m. yesterday, the Saint-Martin fire department was called to a house fire with rescue concerns in the Coralita subdivision in Oyster Pond.

Once on the scene and after evacuating all the residents, the firefighters found themselves faced with a virulent kitchen fire that was developing and threatening to spread to the upper floors and to an adjoining residence. The rapid action of the emergency services, including about ten firefighters and the gendarmerie, made it possible to quickly stop the spread and confine the fire to the apartment concerned. No casualties to be deplored except for two schoolchildren from the Quartier d'Orléans sector covered by a puddle of water on the roadway, the wave of which was caused by the passage of emergency vehicles… The new chief of the firefighters, Anthony Arnould, and his teams wanted to offer them their most sincere apologies for this involuntary watering. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-incendie-maitrise-a-oyster-pond/