NEWS / Grand-Case accident: vehicle overturns, three slightly injured | FAXINFO

Un circulation accident happened Monday evening around 22:35 p.m. at the entrance to Grand Case , on the road to the Savannah . A car ended up on its roof after a loss of control, prompting the rapid intervention of emergency services and the police.

Three people were on board the vehicle. The driver, who was not drunk and tested negative for Narcotics, explained to the police that he had picked up the two passengersThe latter, slightly injured and evacuated to the hospital, were under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Their agitated behavior and “virulent between them” inside the vehicle would have caused a tense situation that led to the accidentThe driver, who was also slightly injured, was able to return home in the evening, accompanied. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-accident-grand-case-le-vehicule-se-retourne-trois-blesses-legers/