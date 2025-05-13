NEWS / Grand-Case: investigation opened after a shooting that left one dead and one injured | FAXINFO

Last weekend, during the night from Friday to Saturday, gunfire broke out in Grand-Case, near Rue des Écoles. When emergency services and law enforcement arrived, two adult men were found seriously injured by gunfire. One of them did not survive his injuries.

Xavier Sicot, public prosecutor, confirmed that "one person died from a firearm and another was also injured by a firearm during the night (editor's note: Friday, May 9 to Saturday, May 10) in Grand-Case. Both male victims are adults." The public prosecutor's office immediately opened an investigation into the shooting and attempted murder. At this stage, the precise circumstances of the shooting remain unclear, as do the perpetrators' motives. For the time being, no additional information has been released regarding the health of the victim injured by gunfire. Currently, "no arrests have been made," the public prosecutor's office stated.

The Saint-Martin research section was tasked with the investigation. On the ground, criminal identification technicians made initial findings. Squadron Leader François Zimmer confirmed the location of the incident: "Intersection of Rue des Écoles / Passage des Écoles, around 12:30 a.m." _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-grand-case-enquete-ouverte-apres-une-fusillade-qui-fait-un-mort-et-un-blesse/