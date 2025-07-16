NEWS / Grandes Cayes Ecosite: fire brought under control after several hours of intervention | FAXINFO

On Sunday, July 13, a major fire broke out at the Verde waste treatment plant in Grandes Cayes. The fire engulfed a large stockpile of used tires, releasing thick smoke visible for several kilometers.

As early as 10 a.m., firefighters had mobilized a forest fire truck (CCF) and a command vehicle to try to control the blaze, working closely with company officials. According to initial estimates, approximately 300 tons of tires were affected. The particularly delicate operations consisted of containing the fire and gradually reducing the temperature to prevent it from reigniting, a strategy that took several hours.

As a precautionary measure, the prefecture recommended that residents of the Anse Marcel area, those most exposed to the smoke, stay indoors and limit their outdoor activities. With the support of law enforcement, access to the site remained strictly prohibited to ensure the safety of the operation.

By mid-afternoon, the fire remained contained on the site, posing no threat to homes. Firefighters continued their efforts until the end of the day, in difficult conditions, facing a blaze whose nature complicated rapid extinguishment. The health recommendations were finally lifted in the evening, with the situation having stabilized. An investigation is underway to determine the exact causes of this incident. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-ecosite-de-grandes-cayes-un-incendie-maitrise-apres-plusieurs-heures-dintervention/