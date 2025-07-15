NEWS: Head-on collision on Sucker Garden Road | FAXINFO

It was around 3:30 a.m. on Monday, July 14, when Sint Maarten police responded to a serious accident on Sucker Garden Road. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which required rapid intervention by police and emergency services.

According to preliminary findings, both drivers were injured in the collision. One was taken by ambulance to St. Maarten Medical Center for further treatment, while the other received on-site medical care.

The exact cause of the collision remains unclear and is being investigated by the KPSM traffic department. Authorities are reminding drivers of the importance of obeying traffic laws and remaining vigilant to avoid such accidents.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-collision-frontale-sur-sucker-garden-road/