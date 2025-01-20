NEWS: High school student arrested for gun possession in St. Peters | FAXINFO

Last Friday, a student at a high school in St. Peters, Sint Maarten, was arrested after being found in possession of a firearm. The investigation was launched following reports from parents concerned about a minor displaying a weapon to his classmates at school.

After a brief investigation, the police identified the suspect, located the weapon and arrested him.

The minor, whose identity remains confidential, and his parents were questioned by the Philipsburg police. KPSM reminds that parents can be held responsible for the actions of their minor children and urges them to remain attentive to their children's activities.

She also encourages students to report any problematic situations, such as bullying, to ensure a safe school environment for all. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-lyceen-arrete-pour-possession-darme-a-feu-a-st-peters/