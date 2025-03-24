NEWS / Homicide at Sandy Ground: a Saint Martin minor in detention | FAXINFO

The alleged perpetrator of thehomicide at Sandy Ground was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention. The police, represented by the commander of the COMGEND SBSM Hugues Loyez, announced his arrest last Friday in the French part, two weeks after the events.

As a reminder, the tragedy occurred on Friday, March 7th around 22 p.m. The Saint-Martin firefighters discovered a young man in his twenties, found unconscious on the public highway. Hit by a bullet to the chest, the victim had been transported in absolute emergency, but did not survive his injuries.

The Basse-Terre public prosecutor, Xavier Sicot, then confirmed the opening of a homicide investigation, entrusted to the research section. The victim, aged 22, was not known to the justice services. According to Hugues Loyez, the suspect is a young miner from Saint-Martin, identified through several auditionsHe was arrested at Marigot and does not seem to have any special motivation for his act.

Investigations are continuing to clarify the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-homicide-a-sandy-ground-un-mineur-saint-martinois-en-detention/