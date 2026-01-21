NEWS IN BRIEF: Four arrests and several weapons seized | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) continued his control and security operations across the entire territory between Monday 12th and Sunday 18th January. Deployed in coordination with the patrol division (BPZ), these actions targeted several areas identified as sensitive, in a context of strengthening the fight against crime and public order disturbances.



Four people were arrested. during the week for separate offenses. On Arlet Peterson Road, an individual was arrested while driving a stolen vehicle, a white Kia Picanto. Several scooters were also seized during roadside checks for lack of documents, absence of a helmet or failure to comply with safety rules.

As part of a investigation related to a shooting caseA suspect was arrested and a search of his home led to the seizure of several weaponsincluding two air rifles, a paintball gun, and a shotgun cartridge. On Carolita Road, Another individual was arrested for concealed possession of a replica firearm. of the starter pistol type. Finally, in the Kimsha Strip area, a suspect was arrested for drug possession, insults towards law enforcement and violent resistance to his arrest, in a context of tension with a hostile group.

In parallel, high-visibility operations were carried out, notably at the Petro Plus service station, where dangerous behavior and nuisances were observed. In total, 160 vehicles were checked, 45 searched and 180 people subjected to security pat-downs.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-quatre-arrestations-et-plusieurs-armes-saisies/