NEWS IN BRIEF / Jewelry stores robbed: a new suspect arrested | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) are continuing their efforts to combat the series of jewelry store robberies that plagued the community in 2025. A new suspect has been arrested in connection with this ongoing investigation.

According to law enforcement, a man identified by the initials MYF was arrested at his home on A.Th. Illidge Road. He is suspected of involvement in one of the armed robberies committed last year at a jewelry store in an Oyster Pond hotel. The operation was carried out by officers from the Philipsburg Police Service (KPSM) as part of a coordinated investigation to identify the perpetrators. The suspect was taken to Philipsburg Police Station, where he is currently being held for questioning. Authorities stated that the investigation remains active and further arrests are possible. Police reaffirmed their commitment to apprehending all those involved in these serious crimes. Anyone with information related to these robberies is urged to contact the police to assist in the investigation (anonymous hotline 9300).

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-bijouteries-braquees-un-nouveau-suspect-interpelle/