NEWS / Investigation underway after fatal accident in Cole Bay: police appeal for witnesses | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Service is actively continuing its investigation into a tragic accident that occurred on the morning of Monday, April 28, 2025, in Cole Bay. At approximately 4:30 a.m., a pedestrian in his sixties, who was walking on the sidewalk at the intersection of Billy Folly Road and Welfare Road, was violently struck by a scooter driver. The driver fled the scene toward the Welfare Road roundabout, leaving the victim seriously injured.

Passersby and emergency services quickly attempted to assist him. Sadly, the man died a few hours later, shortly after 8 a.m., at the Sint Maarten medical center.

The police are therefore renewing their appeal to the public. Investigators are particularly seeking to contact the driver of a blue Toyota bus, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident. This potential witness could hold crucial information to help advance the investigation.

Furthermore, the driver of the scooter involved is urged to report to the Philipsburg police station. “Coming forward is an act of responsibility,” emphasizes KPSM, which hopes this will provide answers to the victim's family. Anyone with surveillance or dashcam footage is also urged to urgently contact +1 (721) 542-2222 or the anonymous tip line 9300.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-enquete-en-cours-apres-un-accident-mortel-a-cole-bay-la-police-lance-un-appel-a-temoins/