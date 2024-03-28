News item: A restless night for the police | FAXINFO

During the night from Monday to Tuesday, the police had to intervene for damage to a school in Concordia and Oyster Pond following an assault with a firearm.

During a patrol in the Concordia sector, the gendarmes managed to put away around ten individuals who had entered the Simeonne Trott school. However, the police were unable to arrest the young criminals. “Damages have been noted within the school,” specifies Colonel Maxime Wintzer-Wekehind, commander of the gendarmerie of Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy. “No link can be made at the moment with the damage which took place last week at the Victor Hugo school.”

Also during the night from Monday to Tuesday, the police had to intervene for an assault with a firearm on Oyster Pond. “The victim was hit several times and injured in the head,” underlines the colonel.

An investigation was opened and entrusted to the research section of Saint-Martin._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-une-nuit-agitee-pour-les-forces-de-lordre/