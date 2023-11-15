News item: Big scare for the pilot of a quad at Sandy Ground | FAXINFO

Also on Saturday, November 11, another accident occurred in the straight line of Nettlé Bay, the pilot of a quad having alone lost control of his machine.

According to information provided by the gendarmerie, the driver of the quad was the sole cause of this accident. Excessive speed cannot be ruled out…

The victim was quickly treated by emergency teams and transferred to the Louis-Constant Fleming hospital center. A few moments after the accident, fake news quickly proliferated on social networks announcing the death of the young pilot. Information quickly denied by the police._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/grosse-frayeur-pour-le-pilote-dun-quad-a-sandy-ground/