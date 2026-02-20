NEWS ITEM: Young man dies in motorcycle accident | FAXINFO

Un new road tragedy occurred in the night between Friday and Saturday last week in Agrément. Around 23:45 p.m., on Nana Clark Street, a 21 year old young man died in an accident involving only his two-wheelerNo other vehicles were involved.

According to the gendarmerie, the driver “lost control of his motorcycle” in circumstances that remain unclear. Thrown from the motorcycle during the fall, “his head reportedly struck a low wall alongside the road.” The description of the events testifies to the extreme violence of the impactUpon the arrival of emergency services, he could not be revived.

Initial findings indicate that the victim was unfortunately not wearing a helmet. In this type of head traumaThis equipment often constitutes the only protection capable of making the difference between life and death. This tragedy serves as a stark reminder, once again, the vital importance of wearing a helmeteven for short journeys. An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of this loss of control.



Morne Valois: Three injured in a collision

The following day, Saturday, February 14th at 13:54 PM, firefighters responded to a circulation accident in the descent from Morne Valois, involving two light vehicles and mobilizing eight firefighters.

“Three people were treated for minor injuries. One of them, the driver of one of the vehicles, had to be freed from the passenger compartment “The emergency services cut open the door before the victim could be taken into their care,” explained Captain Anthony Arnould. The victims were transported to the hospital for further examination. The operation caused significant disruption. traffic disruptions on the axis in question. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-jeune-homme-perd-la-vie-dans-un-accident-de-moto/