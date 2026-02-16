NEWS ITEMS: More of a scare than anything serious after a nighttime car accident | FAXINFO

A spectacular traffic accident occurred overnight Thursday to Friday at the Hope Estate/Cul-de-Sac roundabout. Around 2:45 a.m., a vehicle left the roadway before hitting a low wall below, knocking down a metal post in the process.

By the time the police arrived, the occupants had already left the scene. The vehicle’s owner turned himself in the following morning to explain. According to his statement, he had carried out a avoidance in order to “avoid a cat”causing the vehicle to run off the road. Gendarmerie Captain Emmanuel Bernard clarifies: “It was an accident with no third party involved, without anyone being injuredincluding the driver. There were no physical injuries.” The damage observed was limited to the vehicle and a low wall located on private landThe gendarmerie confirms that “no action has been taken at this level,” as the accident did not involve any third-party offense. The driver will nevertheless have to “contact the landowner to repair the wall,” the captain added.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-plus-de-peur-que-de-mal-apres-une-sortie-de-route-nocturne/