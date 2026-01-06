NEWS ITEMS / Shooting of a minor: police open an investigation | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) investigation into a incident involving the use of a firearm occurred during the night of Tuesday, December 31, 2025, in the area of Sucker GardenThe events took place shortly after 4 a.m.

Alerted by several calls reporting gunfire and a person being shot at, officers at the police dispatch center immediately dispatched patrols to the sceneUpon their arrival, the police officers were They were informed that a man had allegedly opened fire several times in the direction of his underage sister., following an altercation that also involved their mother. Fortunately, the teenager was not injured during the incident. The suspect had, however ran away before the arrival of law enforcement, leaving behind a particularly worrying situation due to the family context and the presence of a firearm. A few hours later, The suspect turned himself in at the police station.He was immediately arrested and taken into custody at the Philipsburg police station, where he remains detained pending further investigation. The investigation is ongoing to establish the precise circumstances of the incident and to determine the appropriate legal actionThe KPSM reiterates that any incident involving a firearm is treated with the utmost rigor.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-coups-de-feu-sur-mineur-la-police-ouvre-une-enquete/