NEWS: Macabre discovery in the lagoon: a body recovered near Porto Cupecoy | FAXINFO

An investigation has been opened in Sint Maarten following the discovery of a body floating in the Cote de Azure area. Alerted on Tuesday, June 10, Dutch police officers, supported by the coast guard and their French counterparts, went to the scene to recover the remains.

Due to the difficult conditions on the water, the recovery operation was shifted to the Porto Cupecoy area, where the body could be safely removed.

This is a man whose identity has not yet been officially confirmed.

According to initial information shared by French authorities, the victim may have accidentally fallen into the lagoon on June 9.

An initial search operation, carried out shortly after the alert, failed to locate her.

Sint Maarten police are working closely with French forces to determine the exact circumstances of this tragedy.

Authorities are calling on anyone with information to come forward at +1 (721) 542-2222 or via the anonymous hotline 9300. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-macabre-decouverte-dans-le-lagon-un-corps-repeche-pres-de-porto-cupecoy/