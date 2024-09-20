NEWS: Man shot dead in Cay Bay | FAXINFO

Inspectors from the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday, September 18 in the Cay Bay neighborhood that claimed the life of a man.

The dramatic events took place around 22 p.m. in the Cay Bay area, not far from the NV GEBE.

The rescue teams were quickly dispatched to the scene and unfortunately found that the victim had died from gunshot wounds.

The exact circumstances of the deadly shooting remain unknown at this time. No arrests have been made yet. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/fait-divers-un-homme-tue-par-balle-a-cay-bay/