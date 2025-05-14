NEWS: Minor arrested after bringing a firearm onto a school bus | FAXINFO

Last Monday, a particularly serious incident shook the educational community of Sint Maarten. Around 14:05 p.m., several emergency calls alerted the central police station: a student was reportedly seen in possession of a firearm on board a school bus serving the St. Peters neighborhood.

Responding immediately, several patrols were deployed to intercept the vehicle. The bus was finally stopped at the Church Hill roundabout in Cul-de-Sac. At the scene, law enforcement quickly identified a young boy whose description matched that given by witnesses. He was attempting to discreetly leave the bus and was arrested. However, no weapon was found on him during the initial search.

A thorough inspection of the vehicle then allowed officers to discover a black handgun hidden between the back seats, precisely where the suspect had been sitting. The young boy was immediately taken into custody. The investigation is continuing to determine how the weapon came into the minor's possession. Strongly condemned, this act serves as a reminder that the presence of a firearm on a school bus constitutes a serious threat, endangering the lives of students, the driver, and the entire community. The police call on parents, educational officials, and educational institutions to exercise increased vigilance to ensure everyone's safety. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-un-mineur-interpelle-apres-avoir-introduit-une-arme-a-feu-dans-un-bus-scolaire/