NEWS / Orléans district: fire under control, two people hospitalized | FAXINFO

On Friday, May 23rd at 19 p.m., a fire broke out in a home in the Quartier d'Orléans. Firefighters from the La Savane emergency center were quickly dispatched to the scene and dealt with a bedroom fire that had partially spread to the roof, endangering the entire 200m² house. Thanks to a rapid and coordinated response, the fire was brought under control in time, preventing it from spreading further.

Two people were taken into care. The resident, a woman of approximately 60 years old, had been removed from the house before emergency services arrived. A 20-year-old woman, who witnessed the fire, was overcome by smoke after intervening to provide assistance. Both were transported to the hospital in relative emergency.

Captain Anthony Arnould, head of the Saint-Martin fire station, praised the "remarkable courage" of the young woman, assisted by her mother, whose rapid intervention probably prevented a tragedy. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-quartier-dorleans-un-incendie-maitrise-deux-personnes-hospitalisees/