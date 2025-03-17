NEWS / Police operation in Dutch Quarter: one weapon seized, three arrests | FAXINFO

A large-scale control operation was carried out by the Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) in Dutch Quarter in the early hours of March 11, as part of the fight against crime and armed violence.

Focused on the weapons search, Narcotics and respect the highway code, this intervention allowed three individuals to be arrested and a firearm to be seized. During the operation, 26 vehicles were stopped, resulting in several traffic violation fines. On Nick Spring Drive, a red Toyota Hilux pickup truck was stopped for inspection. A thorough search revealed a concealed firearm under a seat. The three occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested and placed in custody to the Philipsburg police station, where the investigation continues.

At the same time, the agents carried out controls in several areas where youth groups were gathered. The police remind that gathering on public roads is prohibited and may result in interventions.

Faced with the rise in armed violence, the KPSM will maintain its control operations throughout the territory with a policy of zero tolerance against illegal activities. The public is encouraged to cooperate with law enforcement and report any suspicious behavior to enhance everyone's safety. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-operation-de-police-a-dutch-quarter-une-arme-saisie-trois-arrestations/