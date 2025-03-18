NEWS / Shooting in Dutch Quarter: three suspects arrested | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) has provided an update on the investigation into the shooting in Dutch Quarter on March 13, around 23 p.m.

That evening, several calls alerted authorities to gunshots in the area. At the scene, police discovered two people injured by gunfireAmong them were an elderly man, seriously injured, and a suspect. Both were rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center. The elderly man's condition remains critical, while the suspect has been treated.

During the investigation, detectives have identified two other suspects, suspected of having participated in the shooting. According to initial reports, these individuals were armed and opened fire during the altercation. This Monday, March 17, the two men met presented themselves to the Philipsburg police station for questioning. After providing their statements, they were arrested and taken into custody.

To date, three suspects are in custody in connection with this case. Investigators continue to work to determine the circumstances and motive for this shooting.

TO BE ADDED ONLY ON THE SITE:

See as well : https://www.faxinfo.fr/faits-divers-sint-maarten-deux-fusillades-en-une-soiree/

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-fusillade-a-dutch-quarter-trois-suspects-arretes/