NEWS: Suspect arrested and alert issued on the trafficking of hard drugs | FAXINFO

Last week, a simple road check took a worrying turn in Sint Maarten. During a routine traffic stop, Dutch police officers stopped a driver driving a white Kia Picanto.

The search revealed several items in the vehicle illicit substances, including what appears to be crystal methThe man was immediately placed under arrest and taken to the Philipsburg police station to be questioned by investigators.

Beyond this arrest, the police emphasize the seriousness of the situation and warns the population against the possible presence of particularly dangerous drugs on the island. “This arrest is a worrying reminder that substances like crystal meth or fentanyl may circulate among us,” the statement said.

Authorities point out that crystal meth, an extremely addictive stimulant, causes heavy physical and psychological damage, such as heart attacks, CVA or behaviors paranoid. Even more alarming, fentanyl, synthetic opioid up to 50 times more powerful than heroin, can prove deadly in tiny quantities, sometimes invisible to the naked eye. The risk is compounded by the tendency to cut other drugs with fentanyl, greatly increasing the overdoses.

Law enforcement is calling on the community to remain vigilant, take these warnings very seriously and report promptly any information relating to drug-related activities.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-arrestation-dun-suspect-et-alerte-sur-la-circulation-de-drogues-dures/