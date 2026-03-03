NEWS: Two dead in suspicious accident on Arlet Peters Road | FAXINFO

A very serious and unusual incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, March 2nd on Arlet Peters Road, also known as Old Cake House Road, in Sint Maarten. Police say the investigation is ongoing and all leads remain open.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m., Dutch police received several calls reporting an overturned SUV just past the road entrance. Multiple patrol cars were immediately dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, officers discovered a Grey SUV completely overturnedInside the vehicle were two occupants: the driver, a man, and a passengerThey were both unconsciousDespite the intervention of the emergency services, they were declared dead at the scene.

Initially, the case appeared to be a simple traffic accident. However, during the course of the initial observations Conducted by the traffic department, certain elements caught the attention of investigators and raised doubts about the exact nature of the eventsIn light of these concerning elements, members of the criminal investigations department were called in to assist in further investigations. Authorities stated that The possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out. At this stage, the area has been temporarily cordoned off to allow experts to carry out the necessary technical and scientific surveys. Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) invites anyone with information that could help the investigation to come forward via the anonymous police line at 9300.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-deux-morts-dans-un-accident-suspect-a-arlet-peters-road/