NEWS: Two simultaneous interventions for firefighters | FAXINFO

Today, July 24, midday was particularly hectic for the Saint-Martin firefighters, who were called upon to handle two emergency situations simultaneously. These operations, involving ten personnel, were carried out with the support of the gendarmerie.

At 12:03 p.m., an accident occurred on the RN7 near Collège 900. A collision between a car and a moped left one man in his forties injured and was evacuated to Louis Constant Fleming Hospital. The driver of the vehicle, shocked but unharmed, was taken to her family and friends.

Less than ten minutes later, firefighters were called to a fire in Quartier d'Orléans. The fire, which started in a vehicle, had spread to a 20-foot container before spreading through vegetation over nearly 600 m². The rapid response of emergency services helped contain the flames and prevent them from spreading to the neighboring hill. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-deux-interventions-simultanees-pour-les-pompiers/