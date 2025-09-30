NEWS: Two suspects arrested after robbery and carjacking in Philipsburg | FAXINFO

Sint Maarten police have arrested two individuals involved in a robbery followed by a carjacking occurred on Friday, September 26 in the heart of PhilipsburgThe case, marked by gunfire and a chase, caused panic in the commercial sector.

The incident took place shortly after 16 p.m. on Longwall Road, near the entrance to Front Street. According to the first elements of the investigation, Several men driving a white Hyundai i10 held up a motorist and seized his Toyota Yaris. Shots were heard during the attack.

Alerted quickly, patrols on duty spotted the two vehicles and gave chase on AT Illidge Road. The escape was abruptly interrupted for the occupants of the Hyundai, involved in a collision with three other carsThe driver was arrested at the scene and taken to the police station. The damaged vehicle was seized as evidence. The driver of the stolen Toyota Yaris initially managed to escape. However, a search of the area revealed find the abandoned car at Cul-de-SacThe Yaris was recovered and placed under seal as part of the investigation.

The next day, Saturday, September 27, a Second suspect presented himself at Philipsburg police station, where he was immediately taken into custody. The special unit responsible for armed robberies continues its investigations to identify possible accomplices. Anyone with useful information is invited to contact the police station at 1721-5422222 or the anonymous line 9300The authorities reiterate their determination to combat these violent crimes which endanger public safety.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/faits-divers-deux-suspects-interpelles-apres-un-braquage-et-un-carjacking-a-philipsburg/